Poll: Trump would beat Clinton in a rematch among 2016 voters

Good lord. It's one thing to blow an election once, but to lose hypothetically to a guy with a 42 percent approval rating again? Is there no limit to the humiliation the Clintons will suffer at Trump's hands? The same ABC/WaPo poll found that when 2016 voters were asked who they actually did vote for last November, 46 percent said Clinton versus 43 percent who said Trump - the same number he gets in this hypothetical rematch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.