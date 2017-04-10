Crash reports -
Janice L Jones, 80, of Marshall was driving northbound on U.S. 65 Highway when she failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Nathaniel D. Offield, 38 of Marshall according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Nathaniel Offield was pronounced dead at Fitzgibbon's Hospital at 6:55 p.m. by Dr. Murphy.
