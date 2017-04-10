Crash reports -

Crash reports -

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Janice L Jones, 80, of Marshall was driving northbound on U.S. 65 Highway when she failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Nathaniel D. Offield, 38 of Marshall according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Nathaniel Offield was pronounced dead at Fitzgibbon's Hospital at 6:55 p.m. by Dr. Murphy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
am i going to jail Apr 11 Wtf 2
Clean up Apr 2 vickiedine 1
Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11) Mar 23 Any 37
Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... Dec '16 Crista Mullen Rus... 1
looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16) Dec '16 Crista Mullen 2
News Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store Nov '16 vickiedine 1
News Another trip to Branson Oct '16 desertrose 58 1
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Clinton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC