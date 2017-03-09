Kansas shooting: People organise cand...

Kansas shooting: People organise candle light protest in Hyderabad20 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 9, 2017 Read more: India.com

Hyderabad [India], Mar. 10 : Condemning the alleged racial attacks that have recently taken place in the U.S., the latest being the killing of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, people in Hyderabad staged a candlelight protest. Organised jointly by Telangana NRI Parents association and All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation , the candlelight tribute was held under the slogan - Wake up India: "Unite to save NRIs in U.S." An Indian engineer, Kuchibhotla was earlier on February 22 shot to death in Kansas in an alleged racial attack, after the gunman was heard shouting "get out of my country".

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr Richard Shields (May '10) Apr 18 Any 6
am i going to jail Apr 11 Wtf 2
Clean up Apr 2 vickiedine 1
Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11) Mar '17 Any 37
Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... Dec '16 Crista Mullen Rus... 1
looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16) Dec '16 Crista Mullen 2
News Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store Nov '16 vickiedine 1
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clinton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC