Kansas shooting: People organise candle light protest in Hyderabad20 min ago
Hyderabad [India], Mar. 10 : Condemning the alleged racial attacks that have recently taken place in the U.S., the latest being the killing of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, people in Hyderabad staged a candlelight protest. Organised jointly by Telangana NRI Parents association and All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation , the candlelight tribute was held under the slogan - Wake up India: "Unite to save NRIs in U.S." An Indian engineer, Kuchibhotla was earlier on February 22 shot to death in Kansas in an alleged racial attack, after the gunman was heard shouting "get out of my country".
