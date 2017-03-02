Crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

Crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

South Yorkshire Police are supporting the national Think! road safety campaign beginning today to tackle drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel, with stronger penalties for those found breaking the law. New penalties that started today mean anyone caught will receive a 200 fine and 6 points on their license.

