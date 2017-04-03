Clinton woman injured in Henry County accident -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cody L. Wilkins, 19, of Deepwater, was driving west on state Route Z, one-tenth of a mile east of state Route NN, as he attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. Another westbound vehicle driven by James E. Dodson, 22, of Deepwater, failed to slow and swerved to the left, causing his vehicle to strike Wilkins' vehicle.
