Witnesses: Bar gunman shouted 'get out of my country'

Sheriff's Office via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO PURINTON - This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with ... A New York woman who was rescued as an infant in 1920 when she was placed in a Coney Island sideshow incubator has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.