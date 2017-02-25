Wife Of Man Murdered In Olathe Shooting Says US Must Stop Hate Crimes
It's been a long day for Srinivas Kuchibhotla's widow, his coworkers at Garmin, those in his home country of India, members of the Olathe community, and those with Indian heritage who live in the U.S. Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in a shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe on Wednesday . Two other people were injured in the shooting that witnesses have said was racially motivated based off of comments made before shots were fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|Mirandasole
|33
|Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p...
|Dec '16
|Crista Mullen Rus...
|1
|looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Crista Mullen
|2
|Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store
|Nov '16
|vickiedine
|1
|Another trip to Branson
|Oct '16
|desertrose 58
|1
|Sheena Sartain (Jul '11)
|Jul '16
|Elmer fud
|2
|Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Jake
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC