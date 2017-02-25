Wife Of Man Murdered In Olathe Shooting Says US Must Stop Hate Crimes

It's been a long day for Srinivas Kuchibhotla's widow, his coworkers at Garmin, those in his home country of India, members of the Olathe community, and those with Indian heritage who live in the U.S. Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in a shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe on Wednesday . Two other people were injured in the shooting that witnesses have said was racially motivated based off of comments made before shots were fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.