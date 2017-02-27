Today in Trump's America
A Missouri man is accused of shooting and killing an Indian immigrant engineer he thought was Middle Eastern and wounding two others after shouting "get out of my country" and opening fire. Adam Purinton was arrested after fleeing Austin's Bar and Grill, a suburban Kansas City restaurant that was packed Wednesday night when he allegedly blasted off several rounds at 7:15 p.m. Cops arrested the 51-year-old at an Applebee's hours later in Clinton, Mo., some 80 miles away after they were able to negotiate with him over the phone early Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|Mirandasole
|33
|Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p...
|Dec '16
|Crista Mullen Rus...
|1
|looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Crista Mullen
|2
|Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store
|Nov '16
|vickiedine
|1
|Another trip to Branson
|Oct '16
|desertrose 58
|1
|Sheena Sartain (Jul '11)
|Jul '16
|Elmer fud
|2
|Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Jake
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC