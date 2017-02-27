Today in Trump's America

A Missouri man is accused of shooting and killing an Indian immigrant engineer he thought was Middle Eastern and wounding two others after shouting "get out of my country" and opening fire. Adam Purinton was arrested after fleeing Austin's Bar and Grill, a suburban Kansas City restaurant that was packed Wednesday night when he allegedly blasted off several rounds at 7:15 p.m. Cops arrested the 51-year-old at an Applebee's hours later in Clinton, Mo., some 80 miles away after they were able to negotiate with him over the phone early Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.