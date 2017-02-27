Neighbor: Bar attack suspect a 'drunken mess,' not political
By JIM SUHR and JOHN HANNA Associated Press OLATHE, Kan. - A Kansas man accused of shooting two Indian immigrants and a third man at a bar, in what some believe was a hate crime, was always a drinker but became a "drunken mess" after his father died about 18 months ago, a longtime neighbor said Saturday.
