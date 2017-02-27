Man arrested in Missouri after 1 kill...

Man arrested in Missouri after 1 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas

Thursday Feb 23

A man opened fire at a crowded Kansas bar, killing one man and wounding two others before he was arrested in Missouri hours later, police said Thursday about an attack that some witnesses suggested had racial overtones. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday while people were watching the Kansas-TCU basketball game at Austins Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, said Olathe Police Sgt.

Clinton, MO

