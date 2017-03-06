Kansas man charged with murder of Ind...

Kansas man charged with murder of Indian engineer due in court

A white U.S. Navy veteran charged with murdering an Indian software engineer at a Kansas bar was due in court on Monday over the shooting, which federal authorities are probing as a possible hate crime. Adam Purinton, 51, is accused of killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, also 32, as well as an American who tried to intervene during Wednesday evening's incident at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe.

