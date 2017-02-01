Injured employee wins $10.7M in damag...

Injured employee wins $10.7M in damages from KCP&L

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Henry County Circuit Court judge ordered Kansas City Power & Light Co. to pay James Philpott of Clinton, Mo., $10.7 million in damages after he was exposed to sulfur compounds at its coal-fired Montrose Station plant that caused him to develop occupational asthma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11) Sun Mirandasole 33
Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... Dec '16 Crista Mullen Rus... 1
looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16) Dec '16 Crista Mullen 2
News Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store Nov '16 vickiedine 1
News Another trip to Branson Oct '16 desertrose 58 1
Sheena Sartain (Jul '11) Jul '16 Elmer fud 2
Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15) Apr '16 Jake 11
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Clinton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC