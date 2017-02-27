Indian shot dead in Kansas bar, shooter shouted 'get out of my country'
Adam Purinton, the alleged shooter who is a navy veteran, told a bartender in Clinton, Missouri, that he had killed two Middle Eastern persons. An Indian engineer was killed and two others injured when an American man opened fire on them after allegedly yelling "get out of my country", with the local police calling it as a "possible hate crime".
