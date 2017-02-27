Indian shot dead by American spewing ...

Indian shot dead by American spewing racial slurs in Kansas2 min ago

Washington, Feb 24 An Indian engineer was killed and two others injured when an American man opened fire on them after allegedly yelling "get out of my country", with the local police calling it as a "possible hate crime". Srinivas Kunchubhotla, 32, working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting on Wednesday night, while another Indian and his colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured and is battling for life at a local hospital.

