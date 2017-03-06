911 call: Bar shooting suspect said h...

911 call: Bar shooting suspect said he'd killed Iranians

Monday Feb 27

A bartender at the restaurant where a man was arrested last week for an apparently racially motivated bar shooting in Kansas told a 911 dispatcher that the man admitted shooting two Iranians and needed a place to stay for a couple of days. A recording from Henry County, Missouri, 911 reveals that the bartender warned police not to approach the building with sirens blaring or the man would "freak out" and "something bad's going to happen."

