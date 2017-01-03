Public input needed for intersection improvements -
Area residents are invited to two upcoming public meetings to provide input on safety improvements to high crash intersections along state Route 13 between Clinton and Springfield, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The first public meeting will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Benson Center Cummings Room, 1008 E. Sedalia Ave., in Clinton.
