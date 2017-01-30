Precinct analysis: Dallas County Presidential numbers
Dist Trump Clinton Johnson Stein ======================================== CD32 117,758 127,824 5,751 1,056 HD100 8,405 33,647 647 217 HD102 24,768 30,291 1,312 287 HD103 8,710 28,689 683 205 HD104 6,941 25,168 414 200 HD105 20,979 25,087 855 246 HD107 24,162 29,159 991 274 HD108 34,621 39,583 2,106 290 HD109 10,714 53,220 573 247 HD110 4,006 31,137 248 128 HD111 11,700 44,926 599 262 HD112 26,081 26,735 1,119 231 HD113 26,468 27,530 898 261 HD114 29,221 35,259 1,586 246 HD115 26,158 30,895 1,501 319 CD32 46.66% 50.65% 2.28% 0.42% HD100 19.58% 78.40% 1.51% 0.51% HD102 43.71% 53.46% 2.32% 0.51% HD103 22.75% 74.93% 1.78% 0.54% HD104 21.21% 76.91% 1.27% 0.61% HD105 44.48% 53.19% 1.81% 0.52% HD107 44.26% 53.42% 1.82% 0.50% HD108 45.20% 51.67% 2.75% 0.38% HD109 16.55% 82.19% 0.88% 0.38% HD110 11.28% 87.66% 0.70% 0.36% HD111 20.35% 78.15% 1.04% 0.46% HD112 48.15% 49.36% 2.07% 0.43% HD113 47.99% ... (more)
