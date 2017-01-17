First Read: Trump Has Work to Do to E...

First Read: Trump Has Work to Do to Erase His Asterisks

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

First Read is a morning briefing from Meet the Press and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter. Let's be crystal clear: Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, and he's set to become the nation's 45th president three days from now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... Dec 17 Crista Mullen Rus... 1
looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16) Dec 17 Crista Mullen 2
News Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store Nov '16 vickiedine 1
News Another trip to Branson Oct '16 desertrose 58 1
Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11) Aug '16 Jewlee 32
Sheena Sartain (Jul '11) Jul '16 Elmer fud 2
Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15) Apr '16 Jake 11
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Clinton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC