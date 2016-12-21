Stein plans to donate leftover money raised for recounts
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said Tuesday that she will donate any money left over from her bids to force election recounts in three states to groups dedicated to election reform and voting rights. Stein's campaign raised about $7.3 million to fund her recount efforts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and she said she expects there to be some leftover money once all expenses are paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p...
|Dec 17
|Crista Mullen Rus...
|1
|looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16)
|Dec 17
|Crista Mullen
|2
|Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store
|Nov '16
|vickiedine
|1
|Another trip to Branson
|Oct '16
|desertrose 58
|1
|Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Jewlee
|32
|Sheena Sartain (Jul '11)
|Jul '16
|Elmer fud
|2
|Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Jake
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC