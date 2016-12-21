Stein plans to donate leftover money ...

Stein plans to donate leftover money raised for recounts

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KCTV5

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said Tuesday that she will donate any money left over from her bids to force election recounts in three states to groups dedicated to election reform and voting rights. Stein's campaign raised about $7.3 million to fund her recount efforts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and she said she expects there to be some leftover money once all expenses are paid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... Dec 17 Crista Mullen Rus... 1
looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16) Dec 17 Crista Mullen 2
News Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store Nov '16 vickiedine 1
News Another trip to Branson Oct '16 desertrose 58 1
Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11) Aug '16 Jewlee 32
Sheena Sartain (Jul '11) Jul '16 Elmer fud 2
Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15) Apr '16 Jake 11
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clinton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,548

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC