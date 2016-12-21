Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare receives award -
The Excellence in Missouri Foundation has announced Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare, located in Clinton, as the 2016 recipient of the Missouri Quality Award. This marks the second time the organization has received the award.
