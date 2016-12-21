Crash Reports

A Saicier, Mississippi, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday in Benton County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Paul M. Tovsland, 70, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, three-tenths of a mile south of state Route T, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a guardrail, then overturned.

