Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million
Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump, giving her the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate. Certified results in all 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes - 48 percent __ to Trump's 62,979,636 million votes __ 46 percent - according to an analysis by The Associated Press.
