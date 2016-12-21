Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2...

Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KCTV5

Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump, giving her the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate. Certified results in all 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes - 48 percent __ to Trump's 62,979,636 million votes __ 46 percent - according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... Dec 17 Crista Mullen Rus... 1
looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16) Dec 17 Crista Mullen 2
News Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store Nov 30 vickiedine 1
News Another trip to Branson Oct '16 desertrose 58 1
Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11) Aug '16 Jewlee 32
Sheena Sartain (Jul '11) Jul '16 Elmer fud 2
Looking for James "bubba" bedford (Jan '15) Apr '16 Jake 11
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Clinton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC