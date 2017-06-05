Where are they now: Alverno Health Care
While it's too soon to know for sure, Alverno Health Care in Clinton, IA, expects it will decrease hospital admissions this year through telemedicine. The facility, which won a Bronze Award in the McKnight's Technology Awards program in 2012, received a grant through Avera for a yearlong test that started in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any one
|Jun 6
|Lol
|1
|K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|The school master
|3
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC