Where are they now: Alverno Health Care

Monday Jun 5

While it's too soon to know for sure, Alverno Health Care in Clinton, IA, expects it will decrease hospital admissions this year through telemedicine. The facility, which won a Bronze Award in the McKnight's Technology Awards program in 2012, received a grant through Avera for a yearlong test that started in January.

