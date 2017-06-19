Man charged in child pornography case
Michael Joseph Wilson, 34, of Clinton, Iowa, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 235 months in prison for possession and distribution of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel. Wilson will be required to serve an eight year term of supervised release following his release from prison.
