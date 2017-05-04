Rosie the Riveter on the railroads: Incredible photos show how 100,000 women kept US trains, freight and troops running smoothly in World War II These incredibly photos show how women in America helped keep the railroads running during World War 2 - and helped maintain the vital war effort. Even before the United States entered the war in 1941 it had grown alarmed by the success of Nazi Germany This put a heavy burden on the railroads, which were used to transport equipment from factories across the U.S. so it could be shipped overseas to help America and its allies.

