Clinton man cited in accident
Officers say it was a single vehicle crash at 7:45 AM. The driver, Tristin W. Byam, 19, from Clinton Iowa was cited for driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|The school master
|3
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
|Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|George D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC