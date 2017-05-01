Police in Clinton investigate school threat
Police say a social media post threatening the safety of students and staff at Clinton High School is not credible. Police say it was published on Instagram and the threat was to occur today, April 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|The school master
|3
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
|Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|George D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC