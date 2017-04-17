No Iowa charges to be filed in gun de...

No Iowa charges to be filed in gun death of Illinois man

14 hrs ago

Authorities say 25-year-old Derick Carroll, of Clinton, shot 22-year-old Nicholas Luskey, of Fulton, Illinois, on Feb. 1. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said in a news release the shooting was done in self-defense. Wolf says Luskey was watching the home of a woman he'd dated several months previously and pulled Carroll from the woman's car after he blocked them from driving away.

