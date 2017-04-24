Man shot in Clinton

Wednesday Apr 19

One man was shot and one man was arrested for robbery early Tuesday evening, April 18, 2017. Police were called to 419 7th Avenue North around 7:06 p.m. When they arrived, police found 32-year-old man in the back yard with gunshot wounds to both legs.

