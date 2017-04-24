Garza's rehab assignment shifts to Mi...

Garza's rehab assignment shifts to Midwest League

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

With Colorado Springs running into some wet weather in Nashville, Matt Garza's rehab assignment was shifted to Class A Wisconsin where the Timber Rattlers were opening a series in Clinton, Iowa in a Midwest League matchup with the Lumber Kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14) Feb '17 The school master 3
News Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Bouttime 2
where are the SW;s? (Jun '16) Jun '16 slim pickens 1
Al Edfors (Apr '16) Apr '16 Steph Johnson 2
News Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16) Feb '16 spud 5
News On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16) Feb '16 the real mcCall 3
News Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16) Jan '16 George D 2
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clinton, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC