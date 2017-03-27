Welcome to Byron, Dr. Page

Welcome to Byron, Dr. Page

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Hayfield Herald

After an intense search that began with 37 applications and ended with six semifinalists and three finalists, the Byron school board March 22 selected Richfield principal Dr. Joey Page as Byron's next superintendent. "I absolutely think he is a leader," said board member Sharon Kreitinger, after describing a conversation with him on classroom learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14) Feb '17 The school master 3
News Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Bouttime 2
where are the SW;s? (Jun '16) Jun '16 slim pickens 1
Al Edfors (Apr '16) Apr '16 Steph Johnson 2
News Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16) Feb '16 spud 5
News On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16) Feb '16 the real mcCall 3
News Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16) Jan '16 George D 2
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clinton, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC