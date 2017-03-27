Welcome to Byron, Dr. Page
After an intense search that began with 37 applications and ended with six semifinalists and three finalists, the Byron school board March 22 selected Richfield principal Dr. Joey Page as Byron's next superintendent. "I absolutely think he is a leader," said board member Sharon Kreitinger, after describing a conversation with him on classroom learning.
