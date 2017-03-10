Two Male Victims Identified in Double Homicide Investigation
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on March 6th, Clinton police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 114 N. 5th Street. The bodies of two Clinton men, 57-year-old Kevin James Lambert and 60-year-old Steven James Cox, were discovered inside the residence.
