Two Male Victims Identified in Double Homicide Investigation

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on March 6th, Clinton police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 114 N. 5th Street. The bodies of two Clinton men, 57-year-old Kevin James Lambert and 60-year-old Steven James Cox, were discovered inside the residence.

