Stolen truck found, Jackson Co. Sheriff still searching for two escaped inmates
UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says with help from Clinton police, it has located a Ford F-250 pickup, believed to be stolen by two escaped jail inmates. The vehicle was recovered in the 500 block of 4th Ave. in Clinton.
