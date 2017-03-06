Jackson County escapees in custody-UPDATED
UPDATE: Clinton Police say the escapees were taken into custody after a short foot chase in the 800 block of S. 3rd Street in Clinton. They say the two were located with information they developed and were helped in their apprehension by the Camanche Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's office and the Iowa State Patrol.
