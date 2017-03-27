Insurers deny claims based on questionable cell tower data
In this 2013 photo provided by Monica and Ali Almazni, the dashboard area of their car is shown stripped of parts after its reported theft in Moreno Valley, Calif. The couple face trial in April 2017 on insurance fraud charges, stemming from the reported theft of their car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|The school master
|3
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
|Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|George D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC