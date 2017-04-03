Fire destroys commercial building in ...

Fire destroys commercial building in Clinton, Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Crews were called to Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 2000 Manufacturing Drive around 4 a.m. for a structure fire. When they got there, they found the metal storage facility fully involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14) Feb '17 The school master 3
News Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Bouttime 2
where are the SW;s? (Jun '16) Jun '16 slim pickens 1
Al Edfors (Apr '16) Apr '16 Steph Johnson 2
News Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16) Feb '16 spud 5
News On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16) Feb '16 the real mcCall 3
News Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16) Jan '16 George D 2
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clinton County was issued at April 06 at 4:56AM CDT

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Clinton, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC