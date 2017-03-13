Carlos Hernandez-Ventura accused of killing 3 with machete
'I love you': Mom 'cried to boyfriend' as he slaughtered her with a machete before he murdered her teen daughter and landlord in crazed knife attack A man sliced his girlfriend to death with a machete as she told him she loved him before going on to kill her daughter and landlord, a court has heard. Carlos Hernandez-Ventura, 25, is accused of killing Lourdes Flor De Leake, 34, her 14-year-old daughter and their 78-year-old landlord, Juan Jimenez Tejada in a horror machete attack last year, on October 29. The knife-wielding attacker chopped off De Leake's hand before killing her and his other two victims - admitting later to police that De Leake begged him to stop and told him she loved him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K & K Towing thugs? (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|The school master
|3
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
|Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|George D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC