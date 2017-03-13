Carlos Hernandez-Ventura accused of killing 3 with machete

'I love you': Mom 'cried to boyfriend' as he slaughtered her with a machete before he murdered her teen daughter and landlord in crazed knife attack A man sliced his girlfriend to death with a machete as she told him she loved him before going on to kill her daughter and landlord, a court has heard. Carlos Hernandez-Ventura, 25, is accused of killing Lourdes Flor De Leake, 34, her 14-year-old daughter and their 78-year-old landlord, Juan Jimenez Tejada in a horror machete attack last year, on October 29. The knife-wielding attacker chopped off De Leake's hand before killing her and his other two victims - admitting later to police that De Leake begged him to stop and told him she loved him.

