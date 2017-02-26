These Iowans voted for Trump. Many of...

These Iowans voted for Trump. Many of them are already disappointed.

CLINTON, Iowa - Tom Godat, a union electrician who has always voted for Democrats, cast his ballot for Donald Trump last year as "the lesser of two evils" compared to Hillary Clinton. There's a lot that Godat likes about President Trump, especially his pledge to make the country great again by ignoring lobbyists, challenging both political parties and increasing the number of good-paying jobs.

