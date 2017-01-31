William W. Storms Sr.
He was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Charles and Irene Storms. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
|Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|George D
|2
|Mike Huckabee DEFENDS the Duggar family in heat... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC