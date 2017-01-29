Whiteside County part of cultural com...

Whiteside County part of cultural committee's focus

CLINTON, Iowa – A group formed to highlight the upper Mississippi River region's cultural offerings doesn't have a name yet, but members have narrowed down the area they'd like to focus on, and that could include communities in Whiteside County. At the group's second meeting Friday in Clinton – attended by legislators and representatives from local businesses and non-profits – members started to bring the scope of the group's plans into focus and decided on where they'd like to focus their efforts.

