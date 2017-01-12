Wanted man hides in Clinton Walmart, ...

Wanted man hides in Clinton Walmart, forcing the store to evacuate customers

Thursday Jan 12

Thursday morning, crews worked to pull a tow truck out of a Davenport home that had crashed into it days before. The incident occurred aroun Clinton, IA The Walmart store in Clinton is open for business again tonight after an incident that morning that included the police chase of a wanted man and store was shut down with customers inside.

Clinton, IA

