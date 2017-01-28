One suspect arrested in connection to...

One suspect arrested in connection to Clinton, Iowa shootings

Jan 28, 2017

UPDATE: Clinton police have arrested 25-year-old Saul Devaughn Jackson in connection to a pair of shootings Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with willful injury and possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation

Clinton, IA

