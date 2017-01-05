clinton-burglars-discovered-quickly-b...

Thursday Jan 5

Sandell Anderson and Charlie Johnson of Clinton, Iowa have been arrested in connection to a break-in and stand-off at Hillbilly Jack's BBQ restaurant Wednesday night. Mike Liphardt, the owner of Hillbilly Jack's BBQ says if it wasn't for their surveillance system, there's no telling what might have happened.

