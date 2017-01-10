Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) Dow...

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Bouttime 2
where are the SW;s? (Jun '16) Jun '16 slim pickens 1
Al Edfors (Apr '16) Apr '16 Steph Johnson 2
News Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16) Feb '16 spud 5
News On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16) Feb '16 the real mcCall 3
News Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16) Jan '16 George D 2
News Mike Huckabee DEFENDS the Duggar family in heat... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Question 2
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clinton, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC