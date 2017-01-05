Armed police respond to Hillbilly Jack's in Clinton

A group of heavily armed officers could be seen entering Hillbilly Jack's BBQ on Camanche Avenue after 10:00 p.m. Clinton Police tell KWQC they were responding to a report of an "armed burglary" but had not released further details as of early Thursday morning. The Hillbilly Jack's Facebook page posted two updates overnight saying two people had broken into the restaurant and indicating security cameras played a role in catching them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.