Victory Center in Clinton seeking toy donations for families in need
The Victory Center Ministries in Clinton, Iowa is gearing up to distribute food and toys to area families in need. On Friday, December 16th more than 180 families will pick up holiday food boxes filled with various items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bouttime
|2
|where are the SW;s? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|slim pickens
|1
|Al Edfors (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Steph Johnson
|2
|Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|spud
|5
|On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|the real mcCall
|3
|Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|George D
|2
|Mike Huckabee DEFENDS the Duggar family in heat... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC