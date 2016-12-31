Reports of credit card fraud at Clint...

Reports of credit card fraud at Clinton gas station, has many residents asking questions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Clinton, IA One Clinton man says he used to go to the 'Circle K' gas station all the time, but now that other residents are coming forward saying their money has been stolen too, he says something needs to be done as soon as possible. For David Brantley, his encounter with credit card fraud started 8 months ago, at the Circle K gas station located at 1530 N. Second St., while buying a few items from the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who jumped off bridge in Clinton is charged... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Bouttime 2
where are the SW;s? (Jun '16) Jun '16 slim pickens 1
Al Edfors (Apr '16) Apr '16 Steph Johnson 2
News Trey Gowdy Makes His Endorsement of Marco Rubio... (Feb '16) Feb '16 spud 5
News On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump m... (Jan '16) Feb '16 the real mcCall 3
News Woman Confronts Hillary Clinton About Her Health (Jan '16) Jan '16 George D 2
News Mike Huckabee DEFENDS the Duggar family in heat... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Question 2
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clinton, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC