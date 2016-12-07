Betty Abbott
FULTON – Betty Abbott, 91, of Fulton, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at the Alverno in Clinton, Iowa. She was employed for 18 years for Clinton Corn Products in Clinton.
