Police name missing Clinton hunters; investigation moves to a recovery phasea
"We recovered the boat with two long guns in it and evidence of people who had recently been in it," says Clinton Chief of Police, Kevin Gyrion. "We searched as best we can, we used all the resources we can, but with negative results so far," Chief Gyrion says.
