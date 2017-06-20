Police: Round Rock man traveled more than 100 miles for underage sex
A Central Texas woman contacted police immediately when a Round Rock man started asking to have sexual relations with her 13-year-old daughter, police said after setting up a sting operation at a park to capture him Tuesday morning. Clifton police said Emit De La Rosa had met the woman through a dating app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Wadley? (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|4
|Words with friends
|Jun 15
|The Truth
|1
|looking for family member
|Apr '17
|queenie
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar '17
|FamedPharts
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Do you know him?
|Dec '16
|Shajuana West
|1
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC