Police: Round Rock man traveled more than 100 miles for underage sex

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A Central Texas woman contacted police immediately when a Round Rock man started asking to have sexual relations with her 13-year-old daughter, police said after setting up a sting operation at a park to capture him Tuesday morning. Clifton police said Emit De La Rosa had met the woman through a dating app.

